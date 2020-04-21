Lockdown: Nasarawa warns against diversion of relief items

Kindly Share This Story:

The Nasarawa State Government says it will deal decisively with anyone caught diverting relief items meant to cushion the effect of partial COVID-19 lockdown on vulnerable people in the state.

Hajiya Fati Sabo, the state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, gave the warning on Tuesday in Nasarawa while handing over 600 bags of 50kg rice for distribution to the people of Nasarawa Local Government area of the state.

Sabo, also leader of the distribution committee in the area, said the state government had provided the relief materials to provide succour to the people during the lockdown.

” The state government, under the able leadership of Gov. Abdullahi Sule, has provided the palliative in order to improve the standard of living of the poor and the vulnerable as a result of stay-at-home order by the government over COVID-19 pandemic.

” We have 600 bags of rice to be distributed to the people of our local government, especially the vulnerable ones so as to better their standard of living.

” I want to warn that stiff sanctions are awaiting anybody found diverting the rice and other items meant for the poor.

” It is in view of this that I want to charge the committee members responsible for the rice distribution to be fair, just and shun sharp practices during the exercise.

“This is because anyone caught will be dealt with accordingly, “she said.

Fati appealed to the people of the area and Nigerians to adhere strictly to government’s directives and health experts’ advice on COVID-19 in order to be safe.

Speaking, Alhaji Sani Ottos, Executive Chairman, Nasarawa Local Government Area, thanked the state government for the gesture.

He promised equitable distribution of the rice in order to provide some relief for the people during the lockdown.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) learnt that the 15 wards of the local government council will get 40 bags of rice each. (NAN)

