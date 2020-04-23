Lockdown: Lawyers condemn rights abuses, extra-judicial killings by security personnel

Kindly Share This Story:

By Innocent Anaba, Henry Ojelu & Onozure Dania

The National Human Rights Commission, NHRC, had last week released a report on recorded cases of human rights abuses and extra-judicial killings perpetrated by security personnel enforcing the lockdown and curfew imposed by the Federal and state governments to check the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

NHRC in the report said security personnel deployed to enforce the lockdown had killed 18 citizens in the first 14 days. In this edition of Law and Human Rights, we sought the view of lawyers, who mostly condemned the dangerous trend.

Solo Akuma SAN

It is my view that no law authorizes any security operative to kill anyone in the guise of enforcing COVID 19 lockdown. An operative can arrest offenders but not to kill anyone who has not threatened the life of the operative. These killings of Nigerians constitute wanton abuse of human rights and ought to be checked by the authorities.

Prof Ernest Ojukwu, SAN

It is very sad that we are witnessing these extrajudicial executions and other abuse of human rights in the guise of enforcing COVID-19 regulations. We need to hold our law enforcement agents more accountable than we have done so far. We cannot explain to humanity how we were able to kill more citizens than the number of deaths through COVID-19 while trying to protect the citizens from the pandemic.

I am hopeful that the actions that the law enforcement bosses have taken so far will send the necessary warning and deterrence to their officers and rank and file who must know that the people will soon lose patience and the consequences will be a break down of law and order as shown recently at Ohafia, Abia State.

John Odubela SAN

I believe generally that it’s completely inhuman and one would have expected the concerned security agencies to have trained and retrain their men on the need and importance of respecting people’s rights even in the course of enforcing the COVID- 19 lockdown.

First, I do not think it should ever get to a stage of killing citizens in the course of such enforcement. Secondly, it should not even get to the stage of beating people and causing bodily harms in the circumstance. I believe there are laws, executive orders, guidelines and consequences of the breaches of such laws, executive orders and guidelines.

What the enforcement and or security agencies should do is to arrest such defaulters so that appropriate agencies can prosecute them without necessarily abusing their constitutional rights. I know that the lockdown by the government is to protect the spread of the pandemic which is good for all of us and for the defaulters not to spread it to others.

Notwithstanding, the security agencies should still act within the ambit of the law so that they do not breach the rights of the individuals who are in breach but to rather arrest and allow the law to take its course.

For example, a security operative who in the course of enforcement kills a citizen will have to face the consequences. And I think the citizens themselves also need to know their rights so that they can enforce the breach of such rights against the officers and their agencies and claim substantial damages and if we give such adequate publicity I believe it may serve as a deterrent to others to work within the ambit of the law and avoid such abuses of the rights of the people.

Our people need to know also that they are expected and bound the respect the laws of the land which are always made in the overall interest of the nation and should obey and respect the rights of others as well by keeping to all guidelines made in enforcing the COVID -19 lockdown.

Lawal Pedro, SAN

It is only a citizen that put himself in such exemption position specified by the constitution during the enforcement of the COVID-19 lockdown and is killed that would have died of misadventure. If the exemption does not apply the family of the deceased is entitled to remedy by way of compensation by government and this is an enforceable right.

Likewise by virtue of section 45 of the Constitution of Nigeria 1999, any citizen arrested for failure to abide or comply with the regulations made to prevent the spread of the pandemic, cannot be heard to complain about a breach of his fundamental rights to movement, assembly/association or liberty except he is not charged to court within a reasonable period prescribed by law.

The only area I am uncomfortable with is the present legal frame for the prosecution of people that violates the stay at home or social distancing orders which is the regulations. In my view, they are inadequate and not watertight. This may pose a challenge for the effective prosecution of violators.

Kazeem Adeniji, SAN

Any extrajudicial killing if proven is condemnable and should be punished accordingly. The security services role is to enforce law and order and to complement the administration of Justice. However, like any organisation there are likely to be bad eggs that will bring disrepute to the security services, such people should be identified and culled from the services immediately

The security services must be advised to show maximum restraint and professionalism in carrying out their duties especially considering the tension that is being created as a result of the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Yemi Omodele

The series of reports as to unlawful and indiscriminate killings of Nigerians due to the ongoing lockdown in the country shows how inhumanity to man the law enforcement agents are. It also indicates that the law enforcement agents that are involved in the killings are not educated as to the implications of the unlawful killing of fellow human beings. Those who kill illegally should face its consequence.

At the end of the lockdown, a lot of cases may be filed against the relevant agencies in the country by the affected loved ones of the departed souls. Enforcement of fundamental rights suits will also be filed to claim damages against them which upon success will make the government to compensate the victims. The law enforcers should be oriented and reoriented about the implications of abuse of human rights.

Sonnie Elimihe

Nigeria is gradually fast becoming a lawless state where security agents kill at will those they are meant to protect. I think the action is barbaric, inhumane and unconstitutional. The government as a matter of urgency should quickly as possible find a lasting solution to this ugly trend. Military and police personnel must be subjected to medical and psychiatric examination during and before recruitment.

Evans Ufeli

It is important to note that the Quarantine Act Q2 LFN 2004 which was invoked by President Muhammadu Buhari upon which he subsequently made and signed a regulation and effected an order of a lockdown of Lagos State, Ogun and the Federal Capital Territory is not a punitive law but a preservative and protective legislation.

Consequently, the regulations made therefrom by the President is not punitive either, it’s a persuasive regulation not intended to weigh penal prognosis against the citizens of Nigeria. If the Quarantine Act is not a penal law it follows therefore, that any regulations therefrom or enforcement for non-compliance cannot be punitive but corrective and persuasive to enhanced compliance in the long run.

This should be passed down to the security operatives. The fundamental right violence under this lockdown must be addressed by this government and such must cease forthwith. The law which empowered the president to make regulatory order in times like this intended that such regulation should be far-reaching to the extent that it is applied for the preservation and protection of lives and properties and not the other way round.

Therefore shooting people in the name of enforcing a preservative legislation is rather unfortunate and counter-productive.

Ige Asemudara

It is an unfortunate event. Our Police and the Armed Forces are yet to purge themselves of the long years of military disorientation. Few days ago, my people in Igbokoda Ondo State called to inform me that some men of the Nigerian Navy FOB Igbokoda invaded the town in a commando-like style and burnt down a small chemist store in the name of enforcing the lockdown.

We will go to court over that issue but first, the military high command should call their men and officers to order instead of defending or denying their infamous acts. This is just one case too many of the serial abuses of basic human rights of Nigerians during this period. The Warri killing a few days ago is still very fresh and we are yet to get to the root of it.

The COVID-19 lockdown order is not a penalty or a forfeiture order or an order of imprisonment. It is a regulation that is just necessary and reasonably justifiable in view of the ravaging pandemic. It should not, however, be an opportunity to be involved in sheer recklessness.

There must be empathy shown to Nigerians in this harsh and hard time. People do not have means of livelihood generally and we must not compound their situation by abusing their rights. If we deny them their basic liberty, we must guarantee them their life, a reasonably good life and the pursuit of happiness. This is what our creator had endowed us with. If we cannot offer these to Nigerians, let the government quit governance.

I suggest, therefore, that the government through the military high command should fish out these erring men and officers. The Inspector-General of Police and his Commissioners should also fish out such elements within the Police

. Lastly, it is important that the government immediately declare legal services as essential services so that people can seek redress in court over these raging human rights abuses. We will take some up in our law office, our not-for-profit arm, Mission Against Injustice in Nigeria, MAIN, will also take some of these abuses up. We are fed up and cannot fold our arms while these abuses grow by the day.

Emmanuel Ochai

There are laws put in place to regulate the enforcement of lockdown order of the President and other state governors. Where anyone has breached such laws, the security operatives are to enforce these regulations according to law. However, this does not give them the power to kill or violate the fundamental rights of the citizens. The right to life as well as other fundamental rights are sacrosanct and cannot be abused or taken away on grounds of enforcement of a lockdown.

Victor Mbanaso

The immediate causes of the killings have not been identical, but one trend that is noticeable in all is that there is a high degree of frustration in the country which has led to intolerance. No one wants to see and understand the point of view of the other person, so it must be done by brute force.

No one believes that he is being cared for and his well being taken into consideration hence the frustration and resultant brute behaviour, both from the killed and from the killers. Each person believes that he must use force to drive home his point.

Kunle Edun

The increasing incidents of rights violations of Nigerian citizens by security agencies calls for concern by all. The Nigerian Bar Association has escalated this negative trend to the top echelon of the security agencies but it seems not much has been done to halt it.

Enforcing security and safety guidelines should not be a basis to trample on the fundamental rights of Nigerians, as guaranteed under the 1999 Constitution, as amended. We urge the security agencies and their personnel to exercise extreme restraint during this period and security personnel found wanting must be disciplined.

Ikenna Okoli

COVID-19 lockdown is no excuse for the security operatives enforcing the lockdown to kill people and trample on their fundamental rights.

It must be noted that a state of emergency has not been proclaimed in the Federation or any part thereof. Chapter IV of the Constitution is still operational, so there is a right to life amongst other extant fundamental rights.

The reckless and overzealous security personnel who are unleashing mayhem on Nigerians must be called to order. Every effort must be made to report cases of rights abuse to the appropriate authorities.

Every victim or representative of victims of gross abuse of fundamental rights over this period should be ready and available to seek legal redress at the appropriate time. It must be noted that the lockdown directives are unconstitutional. The fact that it hasn’t been challenged, given the peculiarity of the situation, doesn’t change the fact.

Irrespective of whether or not the lockdown directives are constitutional, those enforcing the lockdown must do so humanely and most especially uphold the right to life of the citizens.

Giggs Gideon

Human rights abuse is the deadliest vice on earth. It is much more deadly than any pandemic and is a sure recipe for chaos. Security operatives have reportedly killed several innocent people in states where COVID-19 is yet to kill anybody, and they claim to be enforcing a lockdown meant to save lives.

Once any authority disdainfully breaches basic human rights, they automatically loose legitimacy and cannot expect the same people whose rights they have breached to entrust them to secure their lives. It’s simply ironic and illogical. Nigerians have been betrayed by security operatives who have chosen to take the lives they ought to be preserving, and the masses are caught in a fix between the deadly Virus, hunger and bloodthirsty security personnel.

Mikang Longjan

It is indeed worrisome that during a period of great uncertainty among citizens especially in trying to grapple with the impact of COVID 19 in our country, key agencies mandated to protect citizens at all cost are the same ones allegedly committing such heinous crimes. Fortunately, thanks to the growing awareness of citizens, the role of the media- these crimes are receiving needed traction

Likewise, the National Human Rights Commission should be commended for providing leadership in trying to tackle these issues. Consequently, security operatives must as a matter urgency ensure they obey the law when conducting their duties while those found wanting should be made to face maximum disciplinary action.

As Nigerians, we must never forget the voices of those senselessly killed or abused during this lockdown for they deserve absolute justice for crimes committed against them.

