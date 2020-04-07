Lockdown: Lagos Rep shares N5,000 each to constituents

Kindly Share This Story:

…Promises economic grant to support 500 women after a pandemic

By Levinus Nwabughiogu

A member of the House of Representatives representing Epe Federal Constituency on Lagos, Hon. Wale Raji has begun the disbursement of N5,000 each to his constituent to assist them to cushion the effect of the lockdown occasioned by coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen in Abuja on Tuesday, Raji said the disbursement would reach at least 1000 selected members of his constituency, starting from Eredo LCDA using ward-to-ward and house approach to also ensure that the social distancing order was not flouted.

The federal lawmaker said that the gesture was apolitical and as such was not limited to the political class.

Raji also made public his plan to support 500 women with a grant to support their existing businesses that would have been affected by the pandemic.

Joined in the exercise by the Executive Chairman of Eredo LCDA, Hon Saliu Adeniyi and other constituents which included Hon Tolani Odeyemi, Hon Dolapo Oladunjoye, Hon Agbaraojo, Raji said the exercise would move to Epe Central, Ikosi-Ejinrin and other parts of his constituency in the days ahead.

He urged the people to continue to obey the stay-at-home order and observe all professional precautionary measures issued by the government.

Responding to the gestures, the recipients who comprising mostly the elderly, women, non-indigenes, religious leaders and physically challenged appreciated Raji and urged other well-meaning individuals to emulate the legislator by lending a helping hand to the common people to lessen their economic burdens at the time.

