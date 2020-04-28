Lockdown: Kano CJ inaugurates 11 mobile courts to try offenders

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

KANO – Kano State Chief Judge, Justice Nura Sagir Umar has on Monday inaugurated not fewer than 11 mobile courts to try offenders of on-going lockdown imposed on the state to curb the spread of the deadly disease, COVID -19 in the state.

CJ Umar said the courts are to be presided over by Magistrates in the state.

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in the state by the Kano State Justiciary, Public Relations Officer, Baba Jibo Ibrahim on Monday.

According to the statement, “the listed Magistrates to include, Mohammed M. Jibrin, Auwalu Y. Suleiman, Mustapha Hassan, Sadiku Sammani, Aminu Muhd Gabari.

“Others are: Tijjani Sale Minjibir, Salisu Idris Sallama, Musa Ibrahim Umar, Ishaq

Abdu Aboki, Farouk Ibrahim Umar and Ibrahim Gwadabe.

“The Mobile Courts are to try cases of defaulters during the lockdown period and any other issues that may arise in consequence thereof so as to curtailing the spread of Coronavirus,” the statement reads.

Recall that the Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje had on Saturday announced the establishment of the mobile courts to try violators of the lockdown order in place in the state.

