Lockdown: IRDC disowns alleged palliatives given to Chevron host communities

On 6:31 pm
The Itsekiri Regional Development Committee, IRDC, has distanced itself from a publication authored by a certain OWUN PDP Ode – Itsekiri, wherein it was reported that the Chairman of IRDC, Amb. Austin Oniyesan, in conjunction with Chevron Nigeria Limited, CNL, donated some amount of money to some persons as palliatives.

The IRDC, in a statement released through its solicitors, Olorogun & Co, in Warri, Delta State, yesterday, stressed that it neither authored nor gave approval to the publication. The statement, which was signed by Femi Falana, SAN on behalf of IRDC, noted, “Chevron Nigeria Limited in carrying out its corporate social responsibility, gave out relief materials to communities impacted by its operations within Itsekiri land to cushion the effect of the COVID-19 lockdown declared by Delta State Government.”

While insisting that the gesture by Chevron Nigeria Limited was not done with its collaboration, the IRDC emphasised that it is, “aware of pending litigations in respect of IRDC and as a law abiding organisation, has never taken any steps and will never take any sub-judicial step to undermine the pending suits in any manner whatsoever.”

