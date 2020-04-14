COVID-19: Akeredolu imposes curfew, as Ondo state records third case

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

A total lockdown of Ondo state over cases of COVID – 19 pandemic is imminent. Governor Rotimi Akeredolu gave this hint today during a media briefing to announce the third patient, a medical doctor who tested positive in the Barracks in Akure, the state capital.

However, in the interim, the governor has imposed a curfew from 7 pm to 7.am in the state.

He said that ” further occurrence of another case tested positive will inevitably lead to total lockdown of the state. This undoubtedly will bring further strain upon our already stressed livelihood.

The third patient came in contact with the index case who is an Army officer while administering healthcare to him as a suspected case in the Clinic at the Army base.

Akeredolu said that the curfew which takes effect from today became imperative of the frightening dimension of COVID- 19 in the state.

He said the latest case has a tendency for community transmission.

According to him ” My dear people, I am addressing you today because of the frightening dimension our vulnerability as a people is assuming.

” It is clear from this particular case that unlike the previous two which were conveyed from outside the state, the current case is within our state with a tendency towards community transmission.

” In simple terms, we are now faced with the stark reality that COVID -19 may be transferred among families, workplaces, markets, places of worship, social gatherings and others within Ondo State, anytime without restriction and notice.

” To this end, I have directed further sterner measures to enforce compliance to these regulations. These are “Imposition of curfew from 7 pm to 7 am everyday with effect from today 14th April, 2020 until further notice

•”Arrest and detention of individuals found to have breached government’s directives on restriction of movement of persons and goods, operation of business premises and community markets, religious gatherings and public bars and other social activities within the state. The only exceptions are where food and medical items are sold with total compliance with social and physical distancing.

•”Arrest and detention of individuals and goods being transported into Ondo State through our borders in breach of extant directive on total closure of the borders. The only exceptions allowed are for purposes of obtaining food, seeking emergency lifesaving or chronic medical attention or obtaining security pass for such journeys in accordance with our Regulations.

