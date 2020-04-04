Kindly Share This Story:

By Festus Ahon

Suspected armed robbers, Thursday night, killed a yet to be identified young man at Okotomi area of Okpanam, Oshimili North Local Government Area, Delta State, carting away from the home of a civil servant, Mr. Aaron Edafeikpema, the sum of N295,000.00.

It was learned that the hoodlums, numbering seven, had invaded the home of the civil servant, a staff of the state Sports Commission and also made away with three exotic phones valued at N122,500.00, belonging to him and his wife.

The deceased, it was gathered, was killed as the robbers who vandalized Edafeikpema’s Toyota Corona car, were escaping with their loot.

The civil servant may have been ostensibly kept the cash at home for precautionary reasons, following the stay-at-home directive to contain the spread of the dreaded Coronavirus to the state.

Narrating his ordeal, Edafeikpema said the hoodlums had demanded for the sum N4 million before his entire house was ransacked.

He disclosed that at about 9.30pm light suddenly went off while his power generating set was still on, adding that it was in the process of peeping through the window to ascertain what the problem was, that one of the robbers pointed gun at him and ordered him to open the door.

According to him, the robbers broke into his house, pointed AK 47 guns at him and gave him the beating of his life.

Saying that the hoodlums ransacked his house and removed the money and phones, Edafeikpema revealed that while the operation lasted, five of the robber were inside his house all armed with AK47 rifles while two were outside keeping watch.

vanguard

