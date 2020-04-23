Lockdown: Givefood coalition to provide 1m meals to vulnerable Nigerians weekly

Kindly Share This Story:

Givefood a coalition of partners committed to tackling the feeding challenge triggered by the lockdown declared by the federal and state governments to curb the spread of COVID-19, has announced an initiative to provide one million meals to Nigerians every week.

This plan was disclosed in a statement issued by the coalition while announcing its launch.

According to Kola Masha, founder of the coalition and Chief Executive Officer of Babban Gona, the partners will provide a technology-enabled logistics solution to help those who want to direct their resources to the most vulnerable, while ensuring the availability of food packs at easily accessible points for those that need them.

“We have been inspired by the collective willingness we have seen amongst Nigerians to help their fellow citizens at a critical time. When we have millions of vulnerable people that need help, we cannot rely on the contributions or interventions of others, we must all come together to support them.

“This is the vision for givefood for ordinary Nigerians to have access to a platform that can safely and securely deliver assistance to those that need it. We believe that with the partners we have been able to bring together, the civic spirit we have seen and the support we have received from Nigeria’s private sector, we can quickly achieve a system that provides one million meals for Nigerians each week. Anyone who wants to give food can do so by simply visiting givefood.ng today,” the statement quoted Masha as saying.

It also disclosed that give food has over 100 food collection points, which are run through a partnership with supermarket chains.

The coalition disclosed that each food pack may vary from location to location due to availability. It, however, said the packs will all be valued at N2,000 and will contain: 2kg swallow, 1 kg pasta, 500g sugar, seven to nine packets of 70g instant noodles, four packets of 70g tomato paste and soap.

The coalition explained that the process for individuals or organisations willing to donate is in four stages. It urged interested partners to contact info@givefood while media enquiries should be sent to give food website

