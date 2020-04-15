Lockdown: FCTA  to begin distribution of palliatives

Kindly Share This Story:

The FCT administration says it will ensure strict compliance with the presidential stay-at-home order to pave way for hitch-free distribution of palliatives to vulnerable groups.

FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, made this known during a stakeholders’ meeting with graded chiefs in the six Area Councils, and representatives of religious and political leaders, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Aliyu revealed that distribution of palliatives would commence in Abaji Area Council on April 17.

She said that the decision to start in Abaji was to testrun the exercise with regards to security personnel and logistics with a view to improving on identified mistakes in subsequent area councils.

Aliyu directed council chairmen, traditional rulers and religious leaders to suggest best ways that the palliatives would reach those who genuinely needed them in their domains at the critical period.

” In our wisdom, considering the daunting task of our royal fathers, considering the responsibilities vested on you, we have come to a stage where we have to sit down with you and rub minds together on how to reach out to our people.

“The reason for this meeting today is to discuss the burning issue of the palliative distribution to our people seamlessly and the strategy we have adopted. Hopefully, after this pandemic, we will come out stronger.

“By the grace of God, we are ready to go. We have what it takes in our reservoir to distribute to all our vulnerable in the FCT.

” We felt this is the right time to discuss with our royal fathers on the modalities of distribution. We want to seek your advice from your reservoir of knowledge and wisdom to guide us properly.

” However, we don’t want to expose people to the danger of COVID-19 in the guise of sharing palliatives. Therefore, we have drawn up our strategy. It is proposed that the palliative will commence in Abaji on Friday April 17, 2020.

“Abaji is targeted because it has the smallest population and one of the poorest area councils in the FCT by our data.

” The outcome of Abaji distribution will enable us evaluate our performance. During the distribution, the security will be mobilised in each area council to enable us move from house to house,” Aliyu said.

Speaking on behalf of traditional rulers, the Ona of Abaji who is also the chairman of council of chiefs, Mr. Adamu Yunusa, pledged the support of all graded chiefs to ensure the success of the programme

vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: