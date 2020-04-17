Lockdown: FCT Residents to receive Palliatives in their houses — Minister

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration FCTA has flagged off the distribution of palliatives to the six Area Councils of the territory to cushion the effect of the Presidential sit-at-home order on the vulnerable.

At a brief ceremony Friday in Abuja, Minister of State in the FCT, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu said the items would be given to the vulnerable in their houses in order to adhere to the principle of social distancing.

According to her, the first batch of the palliatives would commence in Abaji Area Council, revealing that a truckload of 25,000 condiments and 25,000 bags of rice would be taken to Abaji for onward distribution to the vulnerable in rural communities.

The minister appealed to residents to support the government to ensure that the exercise succeeds, just as she called on residents to continue to have confidence in the government.

“I thank you very much for keeping vigil over these palliatives. The process is set and we are ready to go. Thank you very much for believing in us by ensuring that the distribution of the palliatives would be done transparently to all the vulnerable who the scheme is targeted at.

“We are here at the flag off, starting with Abaji, and I believe all the Ward councillors and Chairman and 9-man monitoring committee are here to receive on behalf of their people. A truck load of 25,000 condiments and 25,000 bags of rice is set. This implies a breakdown of 2,500 for each ward.

“This will be done across the six Area Councils, giving us a total of 600,000 bags of rice and 600,000 packs of condiments each. At least five people per household. This will be done today, but hopefully if it is being prolonged, we will revisit this exercise.

“This is to tell residents to restore confidence in government and governance. All hands are on deck to ensure that the poor receive this palliatives at home in compliance with the sit-at-home order of Mr. President,” she stated.

Speaking further on the modalities to ensure a hitch-free exercise, Aliyu said that the distribution exercise would be carried out by the people cutting across representatives of civil society organisations, media, religious leaders, political parties, women groups, youth leaders and people with disability.

The minister maintained that the palliatives are not designed for the indigenous people or any political party as being speculated in some quarters, noting that all the structures of distribution would be followed to ensure transparency and accountability.

Receiving the items on behalf of his council, Chairman of Abaji Area Council, Hon. Abdulrahman Ajiya, appreciated the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello and the Minister of State for FCT, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, for the gesture, assuring that the items would be delivered to the underserved people in the Council.

According to him, “I want to appreciate the Minister and Minister of state for these palliatives and the residents have the full confidence that the Administration is on the right track. FCT’s distribution of palliatives will be different from other states because we are going to observe social distancing in the distribution and we have urged our people to stay indoors.

“They should be rest assured that these items will be delivered. We have constituted our structures to ensure smooth distribution”, he added.

