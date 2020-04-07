Lockdown: FCT minister threatens tougher measures over violations

Kindly Share This Story:

The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello has warned that the administration would impose tougher measures to achieve to health safety precautionary protocols needed to contain the spread of covid-19 in Abuja.

Bello gave the warning in Asokoro District Hospital when he inspected the ongoing work in the hospital, already converted to COVID-19 Isolation and treatment centre, on Tuesday in Abuja.

The minister expressed his displeasure over flagrant violation of the lockdown order in satellite towns, noting that the administration would not allow a few individuals to carelessly put the larger population in danger.

READ ALSO:

Bello enjoined residents to demonstrate forbearance and cooperate with government by observing all the necessary rules recommended by health experts to achieve victory over the virus.

“While the lockdown has been relatively successful in the city centre, I must say that in many of our communities, especially in the vulnerable communities, the lockdown has not been extremely successful.

“When this virus hits us, it is going to hit these vulnerable communities very hard. That is why I am appealing.

“This is a government that is very passionate, but I am thinking that if the situation continues like as it is now, government will have no option than take more hash and firmer measures, because we will not allow a small percentage of us to put all of us at risk.

“It is common knowledge what is happening the World over. We should thank God Almighty that we are just talking about 47 cases in FCT, with two deaths.

“As much as possible, we want it to remain low, but that can’t be done without our corporation,’’ he said.

Bello prayed that the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in FCT should not exceed the current 47, assuring that the administration is working assiduously to contain the spread of the pandemic.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: