Lockdown extension: Lagos Govt to focus more on security, welfare – Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Government says it will beam its focus more on security and welfare of people, as the state begins another 14 days lockdown, due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, made this known on his official Twitter handle on Tuesday, saying, “Dear Lagosians, yesterday His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, announced two weeks extension of the lockdown.

“This was a tough decision, but like we have seen in countries that couldn’t stop the spread of #COVID19, the effects have been catastrophic.

“My biggest focus now is security and welfare.

“On security, there have been reports of pockets of insecurity across different areas and intelligence has shown a combination of exploitation by criminal elements.

“The Police have been responsive, but in the last 24 hours, we have worked to increase surveillance and response time.

“On welfare, the second half of the first phase of our reformed #LagosFoodRelief distribution, which is targeted at the vulnerable is on course.

“The Federal Government’s conditional cash transfer has also begun to help reduce the burden, and we are working on doing more.”

He said that the state government was encouraged by the success rate of the isolation and treatment initiatives for COVID19.

According to him, working with the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Lagos State Ministry of Health (LSMOH), testing capacity for COVID19 has increased.

Sanwo-Olu said that the state government would continue to do all it could to stop the spread of the virus.

“As a state, we understand that this lockdown will stretch us because of some structural problems we are contending with.

“However, I want to thank Lagosians for rising up with empathy and strength.

“We have to do more and the government will do more, let’s beat #COVID19 together,” he said.

