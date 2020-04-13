Lockdown extension: CLO urges Nigerians to cooperate with government

Kindly Share This Story:

The Civil Liberties Organisation (CLO), an NGO, has urged Nigerians to cooperate with Federal and State Governments in their extension of lockdown to properly contain and tackle the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Chairman of CLO in Anambra, Mr Vincent Ezekwueme, made the appeal while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Monday.

Ezekwueme said that lockdown was the only proven, effective and cheapest way to check community and state transmission and spread of Coronavirus.

He said that the action of government had become necessary since there was still daily increment in the number of people testing positive for the virus.

According to him, Coronavirus pandemic is life threatening and collective efforts must be made to contain its spread in the country as well as various states in the federation.

“It is of great relevance to note that being a Coronavirus victim or testing positive for the virus is not by choice.

“Hence, it is of prime importance for Nigerians to show love, care, and concern as well as also pray for victims quick recovery and stoppage of its escalation,’’ he said.

He, however, urged the federal and state governments to device means to provide palliative measures to cushion the effects of COVID-19 pandemic ravaging economic, social and spiritual life of citizens due to extension of the lockdown.

“We commend those who have contributed toward ameliorating the plights and predicaments of indigent citizenry occasioned by Coronavirus pandemic.

“It is pertinent and imperative for others to emulate them because the essence of human person is giving and sharing to save lives; as life is precious and has no alternative,’’ the CLO boss said.

