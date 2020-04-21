Lockdown: Court sentences eight violators in Kwara

Kindly Share This Story:

By Demola Akinyemi

An Ilorin Magistrate Court in Kwara state on Tuesday sentenced eight violators to one-week community service for allegedly violating the state government stay at home lock-down order in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19 virus in the state.

The state government had consistently expressed serious displeasure over flagrant disobedience to stay at home directive by the residents and therefore set up a Mobile court to sanction the erring residents to serve as deterrent.

The convicts are Bukola Popoola, Sharradeen Balogun, Dr. Moses Issac, Ibrahim Salami, Saheed Ayuba, Samuel Fadare, Taofeeq Muritala and Alli Abubakar.

The violators were divided into two groups.

The first group according to the judgement delivered by Chief Magistrate Bio Saliu, were to sweep from Tipper garage to Central Bank of Nigeria Headquarters, Ilorin about five kilometres

Other group are to sweep the street beginning from Moraba to Government Secondary School Roundabout., Ilorin shorter distance.

Consequently, residents of the state have continued to remain indoors as a result of the conviction of some residents of the state over their non-staying at home.

A visit of our correspondent to some of major ancestral places of Ilorin on Tuesday showed that the residents have remained indoors.

Some of the affected areas include, Isale-Aluko, Isale-Maliki, Opo-Malu, Okelele, Isale-bani, Itaamo, Itakure, Sanni-okin among others, residents were seen in their various homes.

Some of them who spoke on condition of anonymity told journalists that the state government should improve on the distribution of palliatives to them so as to cushion the effect of the stay at home order.

They also called on the government to continue to embark more on sensitisation on the pandemic disease in order to curb the spread of the COVID-19 in the state.

Vanguard Nigeria News

Kindly Share This Story: