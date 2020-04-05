Kindly Share This Story:

A Cleric, Pastor Sumaila Suleman on Sunday advised residents of Abakaliki metropolis to adhere to regulations and guidelines by government against COVID-19 during the lockdown to check the spread of the pandemic.

Suleman who is the Pastor of True Light Assemblies Church, gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abakaliki.

He said effective compliance with government directives on preventive measures would avoid contracting the virus and keep one alive.

The clergy said his major challenge was reaching out to the faithful following the lockdown but noted that conversation on electronic device such as telephone had been satisfactory.

“Certain laws made are for us to stay alive when we abide by the preventive measures in place. My main challenge is not able to reach out to the faithful who are seeking the face of God,” he said.

Suleman, however, commended States and Federal Governments for providing measures to curtail the spread into the state and the entire country at large.

Similarly, Rev. Fr. Livinus Obijiofor, the Priest of the Catholic Diocese of St. Patrick Parish, Kpirikpiri Abakaliki, advised faithful to observe Sunday services at home to maintain social distance, among other measures.

Mr Ikechukwu Ogbonna, a civil servant and a resident of Abakaliki, urged the state government and wealthy individuals to assist the citizens with food items to stem the hardship associated with the lockdown. (NAN)

