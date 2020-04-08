Breaking News
Lockdown: 35 persons arrested for violating sit-at-home directive in Lagos

13 vehicles impounded

By Evelyn Usman

Detectives of the State Criminal Investigations and Intelligence  Department, SCID, Yaba  Lagos, have arrested 35 persons on the streets of Lagos, for violating the Federal Government’s sit-at-home directive, aimed at curtailing the spread of the COVID 19 pandemic.

Among those arrested were youths who hijacked the restriction on vehicular and human movements to turn most streets of Lagos into football pitches. Others were a group of persons on the exercise routine.

This is just as 13 vehicles were impounded today by operatives of the Rapid Response Squad, RRS in Alapere area of the State, over the same offense.

vanguard

