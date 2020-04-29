Lockdown: 15 Imams, 30 others convicted in Kano, says Police Commissioner 

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

Not fewer than fifteen persons who paraded themselves as Muslim clerics (Imams) to conduct Friday (Jumaat) prayers in violation of the lockdown order in Kano State have been arrested and convicted.

The State’s Commissioner of Police, CP Habu Sani stated this while giving an update on the enforcement of lockdown in the state to curtail the spread of covid-19.

CP Sani who doubles as the Chairman, Security Committee on Covid-19, said 30 other suspects were equally arrested and convicted for violating the orders.

According to him, “fifteen persons who I could call Imams who conduct Friday prayers and thirty others were charged to court and all convicted.

“We are going to deploy Community policing by using all the various religious groups, the Tijjaniyya, Quadiriyya, Izallah and others in every aspect of enforcement to make the people realize the implications of what they are doing.

“However, we will continue to identify areas and review strategies to ensure strict compliance to the lockdown in order to fight to an end the covid-19 pandemic,” CP Sani however stated.

