LMC, NPFL clubs meet online, ponder season-ending options

Kindly Share This Story:

Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) clubs Thursday evening met through digital video conferencing with the leadership of the League Management Company (LMC) during which varying options to concluding the suspended 2019/20 season were deliberated on.

The meeting came on the heels of the LMC Board of Directors meeting that held earlier in the day via same digital media.

All the clubs offered a commitment to be part of any decision reached to conclude the NPFL season whenever federal authorities advise for the opening of the country for business and other engagements including the resumption of sporting activities.

“It was unanimously agreed that we would continue to liaise with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) and the Sports Ministry on the possibilities that would work for us and taking into consideration decisions that may be reached by CAF and FIFA with regards to international tournaments, calendar and regulations etc. So, any option and/or format that may be chosen will also consider the available time frame within this framework”, Dikko explained.

The meeting also agreed that should there be any exceptional support to NPFL, the privately funded clubs in the NPFL will get priority attention in the distribution.

The clubs also affirmed their commitment to paying salaries and wages of their players and officials during the period and have no intention of cutting down salaries and wages of players under the current circumstances but are even thinking of how to keep supporting their players within this difficult period in line with the objectives of their various owners.

Also on the clubs’ personnel, it was also resolved that whenever the league would resume, all the players, coaches and backroom staff are to be tested for COVID 19 among other strategies to be adopted to guarantee the well being and health of everyone involved with the NPFL. In this regard, the LMC will liaise with the Minister of Sports to facilitate this objective.

The LMC was encouraged to continue liaising with Sponsors and potential sponsors towards expanding the leagues revenue as envisaged.

The meeting agreed to keep motoring the situation as it unfolds as regards COVID-19 and to keep the conversation open accordingly.

npfl.ng

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: