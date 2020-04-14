Llorente’s shirt from Liverpool victory auctioned off for coronavirus charity

Kindly Share This Story:

​The shirt which Atlético Madrid midfielder Marcos Llorente wore as he scored twice to knock defending champions Liverpool out of the Champions League has been auctioned off to raise money for Spain’s coronavirus fight.

A second-half substitute in the game, Llorente netted two goals and assisted another in extra time to earn Atlético a huge 3-2 win over the Reds at Anfield, sending Diego Simeone’s side through to the quarter-finals.

Llorente donated his shirt to ​ACB as part of their ‘La Mejor Asistencia’ initiative, which was set up to raise funds for Spain’s battle against the coronavirus, and it went on to raise €8,100 (approx £7,000) for the charity.

ALSO READ: Xavi still dreaming of becoming Barcelona coach

Having only scored once all season before that game, nobody expected Llorente to come on and make that kind of difference.

Georginio Wijnaldum’s first-half goal had levelled the score on aggregate and sent the game to extra time. ​Roberto Firmino’s early goal looked to have earned ​Liverpool a spot in the next round, but Llorente erupted soon after.

He capitalised on a mistake from stand-in goalkeeper Adrián soon after to pull one back in front of the Kop, before firing home another effort from distance shortly before the break.

Atlético were in the driver’s seat, but Llorente made sure of it by playing a perfect through ball to Álvaro Morata, who fired past Adrián to steer his side to an outstanding victory.

A lucky fan somewhere has ended up with the perfect memento of that evening, but that was far from the only exciting item on sale.

Several other sportsmen donated items to be auctioned off, so fans had the chance to bid on items like a jumpsuit worn by Formula One driver Carlos Sainz Jr., some signed Kobe Bryant shoes and the shirt Rafael Nadal was wearing when he won his 12th French Open in 2019.

Nadal’s shirt proved to be the most expensive item on sale, bringing in a huge €20,500 (£18,000) for the charity.

Fotmob

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: