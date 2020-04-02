Andy Robertson is like a “Duracell bunny” and brings the most banter to Liverpool’s changing room, according to Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.
Liverpool have romped into a 25-point lead this season at the top of the Premier League after their Champions League glory at the end of the last campaign.
One of the reasons for their success is their tight-knit squad of players with everyone seemingly pulling in the same direction.
On who has the best banter at Liverpool, Oxlade-Chamberlain told a live Instagram Q&A on Wednesday: “I’m going to have to give it to Robbo, just because he’s the loudest and he’s non-stop. It’s, like, non-stop – Duracell bunny every day.
“All he does is just cause carnage and just banter everyone, so, yeah, Robbo.”
When asked who his favorite team-mate was to grab a pint with, Oxlade-Chamberlain replied with Robertson again: “To be honest we never really get a chance to go out much during the busy season and a lot of schedules. We don’t really do that.
“But on the few occasions we have as a team, Robbo is definitely good value on a night out. He’s a top lad.”