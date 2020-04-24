LIGHT RELIEF: Coronavirus dies in sunlight, says Homeland Security

Kindly Share This Story:

Coronavirus could die in sunlight within minutes, the US Department of Homeland Security revealed Thursday.

New research from the DHS Science and Technology directorate found that high humidity, temperatures, and sunlight kills the virus in saliva droplets on non-porous surfaces and in the air.

“Our most striking observation to date is the powerful effect that solar light appears to have in killing the virus on surfaces and in the air,” said DHS Science and Technology Advisor Bill Bryan.

ALSO READ:

“We’ve seen a similar effect as well, where increasing the temperature and humidity or both is generally less favourable to the virus.”

The game-changing findings of the joint effort between the DHS’s Science and Technology directorate and Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force was revealed at Thursday’s White House press briefing.

The virus dies quickest in the presence of direct sunlight, and it survives best in indoor conditions, the study found.

There is need to be extra careful to properly disinfect areas that aren’t exposed to direct sunlight, particularly within indoor spaces, according to Bryan.

“I can tell you that bleach will kill the virus in five minutes, isopropyl alcohol will kill the virus in 30 seconds,” said Bryan.

“And that’s with no manipulation. If you rub it, it goes away even faster,” he added.

DHS and the White House coronavirus task force will continue to look at how the virus in saliva and how it reacts to other disinfectants.

Although “summer-like conditions” will lead to a decrease in virus transmissions, Bryan said Americans aren’t yet in the clear to return back to normal outings.

“It would be irresponsible to say the summer will kill the virus and it’s a free for all and people ignore guidance,” Bryan said.

“That’s not the case.”

The DHS findings that coronavirus could die in sunlight, Trump made sure to point out he had made a similar observation earlier.

“I once mentioned that maybe it does go away with light,” he said at Thursday’s briefing.

“Maybe the fake news didn’t like the suggestion that it goes away with light.”

SOURCE: UK Sun

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: