[ICYMI] LG Councillor killed as gunmen attack, kidnap Fayemi’s Commissioner in Ekiti

By Rotimi Ojomoyela

Ado Ekiti — Unknown gunmen, on Sunday evening, reportedly attacked and abducted the Commissioner for Agriculture in the State, Mr Folorunso Olabode, a Councilor at Ilejemeje Local Government Area, who was in his company was allegedly killed by the daredevil abductors.

Olabode and two others in his vehicle, were travelling to their hometown at Iye-Ekiti, when they were waylaid by the kidnappers along Isan-Iludun road around 7.30 pm, leading to the death of the councilor.

The evil men fired a gunshot at their vehicle, killing the Councilors, while they made away with the Commissioner and one other passenger in the vehicle.

Isan Ekiti is the country home of Governor Kayode Fayemi.

Confirming the incident, The Commissioner of Police, Ekiti Command, Amba Asuquo, said that a team has already been dispatched, and are on the trail of the abductors, with a view to securing their release.

Speaking through the Police Public Relations Officer, Sunday Abutu, the Commissioner of Police said the Commissioner and one other occupant had been kidnapped.

“The three persons were in the commissioner’s car when they were attacked. One person died on the spot and the other two were kidnapped.

“We had visited the scene to get on the spot information that can help us and our men are already on ground combing the expansive forest to fish out the evil men and also recover the abductees”.

The Government of Ekiti State also confirmed the abduction of the Honorable Commissioner by suspected bandits.

A statement by Information Commissioner, Muyiwa Olumilua said, “from initial reports, the kidnappers shot one person in his entourage, the driver of the vehicle, a serving Councillor, in the ensuing fracas.

“Governor Fayemi has mandated the security agencies in the State to ensure their prompt and safe release while assuring residents that adequate measures are ongoing to maintain the peace and security of the State”.

Fayemi promised that all perpetrators of this and any other crime will be brought to book.

