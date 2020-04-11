Lessons COVID-19 has taught us —Clerics, traditionalists

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olayinka Latona

The ongoing pandemic of Coronavirus all over the world has thrown up many pertinent lessons for church leaders, Islamic scholars and traditionalists who have eyes to see and ears to hear. They all agreed that great lessons have been learnt from the pandemic that resulted in lock down and stay-at-home order and the various religions and their adherents will never remain the same again after the disease must have been subdued.

Rev. Kehinde Oladiran, Senior Pastor, Oore Ofe Baptist Church, Mabolaje, Oyo state.

The scripture in the book of Amos 3: 6b says “Does disaster strike a city unless the Lord sends it?” This is an indications that our current global epidemic experience is not without the consciousness of the sovereign God; He knew about it and the purpose is not to destroy us but to teach us reasonable lessons as the Christian Body. One of the lessons is “reawakening to spiritual alertness” – the church had been overtaken by the worldly order to the point that we had forgotten that our journey goes beyond this terrestrial space, but with the breaking of COVID-19 majority of the Christians had woken up from their slumber and lukewarmness.

Similarly, attention to the Church building development to the detriment of human spiritual development were corrected because a lot of decorated expensive Church building became empty because of the lock down – while the church leaders now focus on how to develop the spiritual lives of their members.

I want to strongly believe that the breaking of COVID-19 has redirected the thought of the body of Christ to the fact that this world will come to an end and if a single virus can lock down the entire world; the Creator of the universe can do more than just that without stress. Meanwhile, the Christian body should examine how we are going about our Christian journey and amend our ways to focus on the kingdom business of discipleship and to have heaven in mind.

Rev. Eseme Unen, Chairman, Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Ifako Chapter, Lagos.

‘It is getting clear that the traditional approach to worship in which believers gather together, periodically inside the church building is being challenged. It should be evident to Christians what Jesus said in John 4:23: “But the hour cometh, and now is, when the true worshippers shall worship the Father in spirit and in truth: for the Father seeketh such to worship him.” The church is not the building but the believer. Wherever you are, there’s the temple of God. Christians need to maximise this understanding. The pandemic as a matter of necessity has forced many churches to adopt creative ways in reaching the congregants, including the exploitation of technology, which is a welcome development. Most importantly, the COVID-19 experience is a dress rehearsal for what life will be after the Rapture, when the saints shall be taken out of the world. 1 Thessalonians 4:16-17 says: “For the Lord himself shall descend from heaven with a shout, with the voice of the archangel, and with the trump of God: and the dead in Christ shall rise first: Then, we which are alive and remain shall be caught up together with them in the clouds, to meet the Lord in the air: and so shall we ever be with the Lord.”We are looking forward to this great fellowship. I pray often, “Lord, keep me rapturable”.

“Thereafter, the Anti Christ shall be revealed to reign on the earth. Life shall be miserable for those who would be found unworthy and miss the Rapture, according to Revelation 23 :16-17. So, I see this time as a huge privilege for everyone to reappraise his relationship with God and make amends where necessary. Though, it’s not the end, but what we see now in addition to previous end-time manifestations as revealed by Jesus Christ in Matthew 24, confirms that the Second Coming of our Lord, Jesus Christ is nearer than imagined.

“I see an unprecedented revival in the body of Christ as an aftermath of this COVID-19 encounter. Most people will return to God in repentance. Prayer reawakening will be on the rise and faith in God as the Alpha and Omega will be reinvigorated. The gospel will grow and multiply exponentially, after now, if Christ tarries. I encourage Christians, to rather dwell on the pains of the time, let’s intercede more, study the Scriptures and share our salvation experiences with a lot others. The gospel could also be practically demonstrated through deeds of kindness in the household of faith and to our neighbours.

Revd. Amos Oladeji, Senior pastor, Ebenezer Baptist Church Jabata, Oyo state

The pandemic of Coronavirus also known as COVID-19 has been a serious issue that affected the entire universe. It is surprising that an ailment can spread across the globe and cause a lockdown in various spheres. In fact, it is a serious issue that affects both the spiritual and circular settings. But as terrible as it is, there are series of lessons to be learnt by Christians on this menace.

First, the lockdown of social and religious gatherings teach Christians to know more about the definition of “THE CHURCH”.The church buildings are locked down but the Church is on. Christians are fellowshipping as individual families and small groups fulfilling the purpose of their existence in worshipping God. This without doubt helps in connecting with their fellow brethren in their various communities.

Moreover, it serves as a means of evangelism on air. Since gathering in churches is banned, then Gospel ministers are preaching online. The rate at which this is embraced is highly commendable and it teaches Christians to be using the online medium of evangelism. Also, the experience of COVID-19 has taught Christians and other religions to fear God more, this is because God alone is seen as the only reliable place of refuge as seen in Psalm 91: vs 1-2. We are all separated compulsorily from so called powerful men and nations that can serve as place of refuge for us. There is no doubt that People have now realized that only God heals and not medical doctors. Also, Christians were brought back to God as Coronavirus is pushing people to serious prayers.

Moreover, Christians were able to learn more about love among brethren because, we see the need for humanitarian concern for the less privileged during the lock down. As a way forward, all of us should fear God the more as one who is able to shake the universe. He is the creator and sustainer of the whole world.

We should rely more on God and increase our serving ability because we can.t dispute the fact that, what the entire world is now experiencing is one of the signs of the end as revealed in the Scriptures in Matthew 24.

Wickedness, selfishness, idolatry and all forms of immoralities must be done away with and holiness and purity must be embraced.

Dr Lukman AbdurRaheem, President of The Muslim Congress,

First and foremost, we thank the Almighty for his favors on the lives of all Nigerians. We wish those infected swift recovery, and forgiveness for those who have died from this COVID-19.

The lessons learnt as Islamic body are many and diverse.

*Humanity: As preached by Islam, all children of Adam are one and must respond to natural phenomenon same way. One of the corner stones of our Da’wah efforts should be to serve Allah through humanity with the character of patience (even when calling to the truth); cooperation both with and without emergence for good cause; and recognizing our inter-dependence.

Sayyidina Ali (R) was reported to always recognize in his dealing with people, the brotherhood of humanity and the brother of faith which makes our relationship with one another easy. Hearkening to the Sunnah of the Prophet (S): From advice on preventing the spread of any pandemic, virtually all recommendations on personal health conduct attunes to the way of the Prophet (S); from manners to observe when sneezing and coughing; to washing the hands; and even to self-isolation when a plague (epidemic) strikes.

*True brotherhood and care: As preached by Islam that he would not be a believer one who goes to bed while his neighbor sleeps hungry. This period also differentiate true scholars from emotion-laden preacher: As the experience of Covid-19 showed, true scholars did not goof when the need to close mosques and observe social distancing was pronounced by governments. True scholars knew this was part of the Sunnah of the Prophet (S) and they adhered and encouraged others to do so. But the emotional preachers taught otherwise and we all knew the outcome. It is also a lesson for Muslims to know where to pick their knowledge from.

*Compatibility of Islam and Science: As explained by Imam Hassan Al-Bana, Islam and scientific principles would never contradict when both are established (that is, when there is finality of knowledge or conclusion of findings on the two) because as Galileo Galille –one of the pioneers of science in the West that were persecuted by the Church for heresy upon their discovery of scientific truths that contradict the teachings of the Church father- said, what God choose to reveal through science is the same truth He reveals through the scripture. But that is as long as the revelations of the scriptures are not compromised.

Yes, religion and science may be of different vocation but they converge especially in man’s attempt to discover life and give meaning to it.

*Inter-Organizational Collaboration: This is one of the most urgent needs of the Ummah at this time and will be our greatest weapon going forward. We can walk faster when alone, but longer when we are together. There is need for our government to devout more resources to the pursuit of science and learning, giving balanced education to the next generation of Muslims.

Coronavirus has explicitly unveiled the weakness of humans and technologies. The infections may be a corrective measure from Allah to correct all abnormalities committed on the surface of the earth by the arrogant mammals called humans.

Finally, the lockdown of the world imposed by COVID-19 has provided the entire humanity a unique opportunity for a reunion with Allah spiritually, socially, economically and politically. The existential threat of the virus has re-emphasized the dire need for nations and humans to live peacefully under the commandments of Allah.

Dr. Francis Akin-John, President, Int’l church Growth Ministry,

The pandemic is evil and destructive, yet it was allowed and permitted by the Lord, (because nothing happens in the world without His knowledge) to make humanity learn some lessons. (Romans 15-4 and Corinthians 10;11). I have learnt 13 lessons from it.

*Its unusual times to pastor or lead a church. So many church leaders have not led nor shepherded fearful people in such times before, so they react and lead anyhow. While some were totally confused, others carried on as if nothing was happening. Some totally shut their fellowship halls and cancelled all meetings, others simply continued to hold services somehow, while a few others were creative and went online. In all, it shows that majority were not prepared to pastor or lead in such times.

*Conspiracy theories are thriving. People with alarmist, sensational and conspiracy theories went to town and succeeded in creating much fear in the hearts of Christians and even church leaders with their fake teachings. They came up with fake news such as; “the end has come”, “the anti-Christ or tribulation is here now”, “your phone microchip is your 666 number”, “the origin of the virus is 5G radio signals” and many other nonsensical lies that have caused a lot of panic. In video clips, audio tapes, fabricated pictures, they send their theories to many. In fact, I had to temporarily close my WhatsApp groups for church leaders because many are not attuned with the end time teachings we are currently doing, but love to send these fear inducing theories of men.

*Fear has great power to demobilize. So many prophesying Christians and church leaders have been demobilized by fear, as a result of fake information. From fear of death, to fear of tomorrow, fear of future, fear of the unknown and this has made many to lose faith in God. Instead of relying on Bible promises and standing on them, they too have joined the conspiracy theorists to spread the virus instead of spreading the Good News of the gospel of Jesus to save and heal.

*Public Health crisis can kill the church. We have now seen that mass health challenges can put an end to large fellowship of believers across nations.

*Home fellowship is still relevant. When large gatherings become endangered, home, house or small groups will still be the way to go. Unfortunately, a lot of churches and denominations have failed to employ this strategy, which was so prevalent in the Bible days and the first century church time. They would rather close down their large church gatherings because of government and health regulations and go online instead. While going online is okay, there are few who have enough data, phone and network access to such innovative offers. Small groups of between 8 and 10 persons praying, sharing the word, fellowshipping and discipling one another is still the right way to go.

*Obedience to government directives can be difficult. That was what some church leaders have shown, forgetting the Bible book of Romans 13; 1-7. I know that also comes with personal opinions and conspiracy theories, such as; “government is persecuting the church”, “the house of prayer should not be closed down in this time of crisis”, forgetting that this is a world-wide thing and those who flouted the rules in other climes and gathered together in large gatherings have rather spread the virus and some church leaders died in the process. Which heaven did such people go?

*Right strategy to do church can be absent. It has shown that large percentage of church leaders hate change and would rather dwell in traditional ways of doing things. Times and seasons are changing, but majority of church leaders are unwilling to change or view change with alarm, thereby resisting it. But change will change such.

*Society can and do criticize the ‘church’. We have seen that the church is not immune from criticism by the public. Some misdemeanors of church leaders have drawn scathing but justifiable criticism. Sadly, the ‘church’ is trying to save face by donating large sums of money to the authorities to stave off these criticisms, instead of doing the right thing of helping their less privilege members, branches, staff and workers who are feeling the pinch of this lockdown most.

*Prayers in crisis is still powerful. Seeking the Lord and drawing near to Him with a pure heart in prayers is still the way out of crisis of any sort. He is the only one that can save out of His great mercies and compassion.

*Little things can disrupt our well laid out plans. Many well laid out plans have been disrupted and cancelled in this worldwide lockdown. It’s a lesson that nobody is sure of tomorrow, only the Lord.

*Real leaders come to the fore in difficult times. Yes, true and genuine leaders display their leadership skills during difficult times, by rising to the occasion with quick,clear, response, plans and information on the next line of action.

*Good works can soften hearts and open doors for the gospel. Doing good, showing care and nurture to others, in the spirit of the gospel of our Lord Jesus still open hearts for positive response to the gospel.

*You can’t depend on any government but God. This is the lesson we should all learn very well. No human government is worthy of being relied upon, but God only. They think first of themselves before sparing a little thought for the poor and the populace. Even in their belated and minute palliatives to the populace, they still go about fraudulently to enrich themselves and their cohorts!

Hope these lessons will help you to run to the Lord only for help, sustenance and safe keeping. And don’t be careless also with your health.

Otunba Lekan Ajirotutu, Association of African Traditional Religion, Nigeria and Overseas

In Africa, it is not new to experience epidemic of this nature. It has been happening during the time of our fathers and there are ways of tackling such traditionally but because we have decided to jettison our culture and traditions and embrace the western culture, that is why we face some of our current challenges. For example in Yoruba tradition, when we have outbreak of disease of this nature which we called ‘Ajakale arun’, (pandemic disease) we need to consult ‘Ifa’ oracle and after the consultation, there will be directives on what to do from Ifa which would be done.

This should now teach us a lesson that no matter how much we embraced anything foreign, we should always realise and remember that God created us as Africans and there are solutions to African problems from Africa. For instance, our royal fathers are supposed to be the links between the government and the society and guide the traditional and religious leaders but majority of them have jettisoned the traditional aspect. There is the need for us to go back to our roots and appreciate ourselves as Africans. Some Yoruba traditionalists are now seeing this coronavirus as one of the diseases we had in Yorubaland before that they referred to as ‘Sanpona, Olode or Baba, or Igbona and they are of the opinion that if one wants to prevent oneself from this disease, things that were used to protect from the above mentioned diseases can also be used as preventive measures. Also, it is not about how often we go to church or mosque that matters, but serving God truthfully in our action, thought and activities.

