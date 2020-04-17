Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

Leave Nigeria now — Group urges Ndigbo

On 8:31 amIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

IgboBy Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU—A group, Biafra Zionists Federation has urged  Ndigbo to return home from Nigeria, saying that the marginalization of the people of the South East in the COVID-19 palliative distribution has clearly shown that Nigerian Government does not reckon with them.

The group said that the people of the South East do not reckon in the national affairs of the country even as they claim that all the policies of the Nigerian government have been directed at marginalizing Ndigbo.

READ ALSO: LOCKDOWN: Ohanaeze youths flay police brutality, skewed palliatives

The leader of the group, Benjamin Onwuka who spoke in Enugu said that prevention  of Covid-19 palliative being given to Igbo states by the Federal Government has clearly shown how South East states were schemed out.

Onwuka also recalled that $21.7 billion dollars loan was being sought by the Federal Government without the zone being included in the projects mapped out to be done with the loan-

According to Onwuka, it is clear that President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government has divided Nigeria along ethnic lines in the face of the coronavirus disease.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!