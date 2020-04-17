Leave Nigeria now — Group urges Ndigbo

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU—A group, Biafra Zionists Federation has urged Ndigbo to return home from Nigeria, saying that the marginalization of the people of the South East in the COVID-19 palliative distribution has clearly shown that Nigerian Government does not reckon with them.

The group said that the people of the South East do not reckon in the national affairs of the country even as they claim that all the policies of the Nigerian government have been directed at marginalizing Ndigbo.

The leader of the group, Benjamin Onwuka who spoke in Enugu said that prevention of Covid-19 palliative being given to Igbo states by the Federal Government has clearly shown how South East states were schemed out.

Onwuka also recalled that $21.7 billion dollars loan was being sought by the Federal Government without the zone being included in the projects mapped out to be done with the loan-

According to Onwuka, it is clear that President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government has divided Nigeria along ethnic lines in the face of the coronavirus disease.

Vanguard

