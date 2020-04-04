Breaking News
Leakage: Emergency responders battle to avert pipeline explosion in Mosan area of Lagos

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Emergency responders led by Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, in the early hours Saturday, batted to avert what could have been pipeline explosion following leakage of one of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation pipelines in Mosan Bus Stop area of Ipaja, Lagos State.

Director-General of LASEMA, Dr Demi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed the development, said everything is being put under control to avert possible disaster in the area.

According to Oke-Osanyintolu, “We received an alert about the above-captioned scene around 10 am, April 4, and upon arrival, it was discovered that an NNPC pipeline along the axis at Mosan bus stop cacatin area ipaja is leaking we have contacted the NNPC officials.

“The agency and other first responders intend to remain on high alert until the repairs are carried out by the NNPC officials.

“Members of the public are cautioned to proceed with extreme caution in and around the area to prevent any form of explosion or ignition from naked flame or other activity.

“We will continue to provide updates.”

