Lawrence Emareyo donates food items to Ughelli community, Delta state

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rita Okoye

As the world continues to make frantic efforts to fight and end the dreaded new COVID-19 currently ravaging the globe, the Chairman of Ibila Empire, Chief Lawrence Okohwake Emareyo has successfully donated palliatives to poor and needy Nigerians in Ughelli, Delta state

Lawrence Emareyo who is also the CEO of Lawrence Emareyo Foundation distributed some relief food items to assist his community in cushioning the effect of COVID-19 lockdown period.

According to him, ‘Love is what he stands for”, thus the need to distribute some cash and other important food items like rice, spaghetti, noodles, oil and more to the less privileges and elderlies in Oteri- Ughelli, Delta State

“We had to make sure our people at Oteri have something to eat. It is just Lawrence Emareyo Foundation’s little way of giving back to the society. Love is what we stand for. We have to feed the hungry in the community. God is using us to do a lot to the poor and needy in Delta State. We can’t leave all to the government, as individuals and corporate companies we have to also do our own to make sure the world is a better place,” he said.

Lawrence Emareyo, who is well respected tycoon holds an Honorary Doctorate Degree with the Leaders without borders Development Centre United Arab Emirates.

READ ALSO:

He has so far won several awards and recognitions.

In 2019 Unique Global Peace Initiative of Nigeria, granted Chief Lawrence Emareyo the title of Peace Ambassador of Nigeria and Amnesty International. He was awarded as Africa most Celebrated Philanthropist/International youth influencer of the year award on February 28, 2018 by One Africa foundation. He was awarded for his “remarkable contribution” to the entertainment industry during the Urhobo Network Award’s of Excellence which held in August 2019. In 2020, Lawrence Emareyo received the Leadership Award in Business and Philanthropy from the Leaders without Borders Development Centre United Arab Emirate.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: