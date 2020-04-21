Late Akinjide’s death, a great loss — CIArb

Kindly Share This Story:



By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, CIArb, Nigeria branch has described the death of Chief Richard Akinjide, SAN, FCIArb as sad and a great loss to the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators and Nigeria in general.

In a statement by Chairman of the institute, Mr Olatunde Busari, SAN, C. Arb, Nigeria Branch, late Chief Akinjide was an outstanding pillar of the legal profession in Nigeria. Adding that his quest to improve the efficient delivery of Justice, made him joined the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, CIArb), in 1990 and became a Fellow of the Institute.

According to him, “Late Akinjide, together with many of his ilk, contributed in no small measure, at ensuring that Arbitration gains prominence as an effective and efficient method for resolving commercial disputes in Nigeria.

“As a pioneer member of the Nigeria Branch of the CIArb, Chief Richard Akinjide, SAN was one of the spirited numbers of founding members that worked assiduously at ensuring that Nigeria was accorded a Branch status by the CIArb.

“He was an active and strong supporter of the Nigeria Branch and served as a member of its Training Faculty. For many years, Chief Richard Akinjide, SAN was one of the leading arbitrators in the field of Oil and Gas and has published many articles and awards to his credit.

“As an elder statesman, late Chief Akinjide, SAN left indelible prints in the annals of the history of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. He served as Minister of Education in the First Republic under the administration of the then Prime Minister, Alhaji Tafawa Balewa.

“He also served as a member of the Judicial Systems Sub-Committee of the Constitutional Drafting Committee in 1975-1977. He also served the country as Attorney General and Minister for Justice during the Second Republic, under the administration of President Shehu Shagari.

“Chief Richard Akinjide, SAN was passionate about his work as a legal practitioner and arbitrator.

“We join to mourn the loss of this legal Icon, our prayer is that the Almighty God will give all, especially his family, the fortitude to bear this loss”, he said.

Vanguard

