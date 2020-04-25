LASU VC congratulates alumni on appointment as judges

Kindly Share This Story:

By Adesina Wahab

The Vice Chancellor, Lagos State University, LASU, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun, SAN, has congratulated six alumni of the institution on their appointments as judges of Lagos and Abuja high courts.

In a statement by the Coordinator, Centre for Information Press and Public Relations, Mr Ademola Adekoya, the VC expressed the joy of the management of the institution on the achievement recorded by the six individuals.

The alumni are: Her Lordship Jadesola Adeyemi-Ajayi, Her Lordship Oluyemisi Ilori-Adeleja, His Lordship Olaitan Sharafa, His Lordship Adeniyi Pokanu, His Lordship Ezekiel Ashade, and Her Lordship Folake Ojoawo

Prof. Fagbohun noted that an appointment into such an exalted position was not a mean feat, but a testament of their hard work, sacrifice and dedication to the noble profession – Law, and an exemplary contribution to the Lagos State and FCT judiciaries.

The Vice Chancellor, however, said he was not surprised by the elevation, as their burgeoning legal career was rooted in a foundation of excellence provided by the LASU Law Faculty, from where they graduated at different times.

READ ALSO:

He further urged their Lordships to continue on the path of integrity and honour as they discharge the responsibilities of their new assignments with the courage, resilience and fear of God, while praying for God’s wisdom and protection for them.

The new judges, their graduation year from LASU and jurisdictions are as follows: Her Lordship Jadesola Adeyemi-Ajayi- (1989),Abuja High Court.

Her Lordship Oluyemisi Ilori-Adelaja (1990), Abuja High Court, His Lordship Olaitan Sharafa (1997), Lagos High Court, His Lordship Adeniyi Pokanu (2002), Lagos High Court, His Lordship Ezekiel Ashade (2002), Lagos High Court and Her Lordship Ojoawo Folake (2009) of Abuja High Court.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: