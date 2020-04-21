LASG approves N25,000 hazard allowance  for health workers

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Obinna

At last, the Lagos state government has reviewed upward the hazard allowance of health workers in the state from N5, 000 to N25, 000.

A circular signed by the Head of Service in the state, the Hakeem Muri-Okuno revealed that 400 percent upward review and approval by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for the month of April was in appreciation of the health workers and their dedication the fight against the coronavirus disease pandemic as well as their daily exposure to the disease.

He said the gesture was an incentive to boost the morale of the health workers as they go about their duties in saving lives.

The circular reads: “In appreciation of the dedication of all Health Officers in Lagos State to the fight against the Coronavirus Pandemic, as well as their daily hazardous exposure to the highly contagious disease, it is hereby notified for general information that Mr. Governor has approved the increment of Hazard Allowance for all Health Officers in Lagos State from N5, 000 (Five Thousand Naira) to N25, 000 (Twenty-Five Thousand Naira) for the month of April 2020.”

“The gesture is an incentive to all Health Officers in the State, as Frontline Responders in the fight against the Pandemic. It is believed that the Officers would reciprocate the same with more doggedness and enthusiasm towards duty in all Health facilities State-wide.

“Furthermore, I wish to reiterate that our collective efforts will yield the desired result, as this Pandemic shall pass. Accounting Officers are enjoined to note the contents of this Circular and give it the Service-wide publicity it deserves.”

