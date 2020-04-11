Land dispute: Rival groups set community on fire in Lagos

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Men of the Lagos State Fire Service and other rescue team were on Saturday, attacked and repelled by warring rival groups from putting out raging inferno which affected several structures in Ajah, Eti-Osa, Local Government Area of the state.

The fire, which was believed to have been torched by the rival groups over land dispute involved three bungalow buildings with 48 rooms of varying sizes and 15 shanty structures. The buildings are situated on a land of about 1,944 square metres.

According to the report at press time, no life was recorded to be have been lost, but several properties worth millions of naira were destroyed.

Confirming the incident, Acting Head, Lagos State Fire Service, Mrs. Margret Adeseye, said though, the fire had been finally put out but normalcy was yet to return to the area.

Adeseye explained, “Lagos State Fire Service received a fire call on Saturday, 11th April, 2020 to 28/30 Church Street, Alesh Bus Stop, Eti- Osa Local Government, Ilaje, Ajah, Lagos.

“A team led by fire officer, Mr. Adenuga from Lekki Phase 1 Fire Station deployed to the scene, on arrival discovered that it was a fire involving three bungalow buildings with 48 rooms of varying sizes and 15 shanty structures. The buildings are situated on a land of about 1,944sq metres.

“The rooms and contents were severely damaged as the fire ranged on because there was a rival groups: the Ajah Ijebu and the Ajah Ilaje who were having a dispute over the land.

“Stones, sachet water, bottled water of content like petrol were thrown into the fire in order to disturb firemen from putting out the fire.

“When the situation became tensed, men of the State Fire Service were advised to withdraw by police team, led by Area J Commander, Assistant Commissioner of Police, DCP, Gbolahan for safety reason.”

According to Adeseye, “As of 3pm, the fire is out, but normalcy is yet to be restored as the dispute continues between the groups in the community. The crowd is still in a very large number.”

Vanguard News Nigeria.

