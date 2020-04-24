LALIGA: Fans unlikely to return to stadium till 2021

Kindly Share This Story:

Fans are unlikely to be able to return to football stadiums until next year at the earliest due to the continued threat of the novel coronavirus, according to Jaume Roures, the head of Spanish media company Mediapro which broadcasts La Liga.

Roures, whose company also manages the international broadcasting rights for the Spanish top flight and broadcasts the Champions League, also predicts the end of colossal transfer fees for players due to the pandemic.

“It’ll be at least a year before there’s a vaccine and we can’t put anyone in danger before then, there’s no way to have social distancing when you have 20,000 people in a stadium,” he told Spanish radio station Onda Cero on Thursday.

La Liga chief Javier Tebas has said clubs will lose some 300 million euros ($323 million) from playing the remaining matches of this season without spectators and Roures believes the clubs’ losses will put an end to the exorbitant transfer fees of recent years.

