Lagos state records 2 COVID-19 related deaths

The Lagos State Government says it has recorded two new Coronavirus (COVID-19) deaths, as the total confirmed cases in the state hit 379.

The State’s Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, through his Twitter handle said the deceased included a 45-year-old man and a 36-year-old woman.

“One of the deceased was a 45 year old Nigerian; male who returned from India in January, 2020.

“The second death involved a 36 year old Nigerian; female with severe underlying health condition. She had no history of travel or contact with any #COVID19 confirmed case,” Abayomi said.

According to him, the number of COVID-19 related deaths in Lagos now stands at 16.

Lagos state remains the epicentre of Nigeria’s COVID-19 infections with 379 of the overall 665 cases.

Ninety eight patients had recovered and have been discharged, two patients have been evacuated, while three have been transferred to Ogun.

Data from the Africa Centre for Disease Control (Africa CDC) shows that there are 23, 505 cases, 1,158 deaths, and 5,833 recoveries reported in 52 Africa countries.

Vanguard Nigeria News

