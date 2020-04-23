Lagos sees food delivery boom amid lockdown

Home delivery of groceries and food is providing a needed lifeline to many residents in Nigeria’s main commercial city, Lagos, who are staying and working at home because of a coronavirus lockdown.
Women who provide food delivery services to homes across the city have seen a boom in business, and for many Lagosians, these services have helped make the lockdown a little bearable.
“I had someone say to me that you know I have everything in the house but I just can’t see myself standing and cooking. People that have office lunch service and things like that and they don’t even cook at all, this has been like a life-saver for them,” said Adebola Oshin, a food vendor.
READ ALSO: COVID-19: Yomi Sholoye Foundation, New Serap Initiative distribute 5,000 relief packages to Lagosians
For many, staying at home does not mean there is enough time to cook for the family.
“Food delivery services have helped me a lot because I’m at home busy. Instead of cooking three times in a day, I cook just once and I’m happy,” one customer told the BBC.
Tope Adekunle, who delivers groceries to homes, said business had doubled.
“Before the lockdown, I supplied customers like 10 deliveries every day. But now, that there is a lockdown, I supply more than 20,” she said.