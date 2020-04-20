Kindly Share This Story:

Lagos records no new COVID-19 case, as Kano gets 23

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, 38 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported.

23 in Kano, five in Gombe, three in Kaduna, two in Borno, two in Abia, one each in the FCT, Sokoto and Ekiti.

ALSO READ:

The Centre said as at 11:10p.m., April 20, there were 665 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria.

Discharged patients were 188, while 22 deaths were recorded

Details shortly…

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: