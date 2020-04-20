Breaking News
BREAKING: Lagos records no new COVID-19 case, as Kano gets 23

Lagos records no new COVID-19 case, as Kano gets 23

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, 38 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported.

23 in Kano, five in Gombe, three in Kaduna, two in Borno, two in Abia, one each in the FCT, Sokoto and Ekiti.

The Centre said as at 11:10p.m., April 20, there were 665 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria.

Discharged patients were 188, while 22 deaths were recorded

