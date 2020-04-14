Lagos records another COVID-19 death

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chioma Obinna

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi Tuesday announced the death of a 56-year-old Nigerian returnee following complications from COVID-19 in the state.

The death of the patient brings the number of COVID-19-related deaths in Lagos to six.

Abayomi who announced this on his twitter handle- @ProfAkinAbayomi said the male patient who died yesterday (Monday) recently returned to the country from the United States.

As of April 13, 2020, out of a total of 343 COVID-19 confirmed cases recorded in 19 states and the federal capital territory, Lagos has 192 COVID-19 cases, of which 120 were still active cases. Six patients were also discharged in the state on Monday.

“I urge Lagos residents to remain alert across communities and obey instructions aimed at containing the spread of #COVID19 infection. Remember to call 08000CORONA for any #COVID19 related issues.”

