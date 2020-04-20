Lagos records 70 new cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours

On 10:09 amIn Coronavirus Updatesby
Kindly Share This Story:

JUST IN: Lagos records 70 new cases of COVID-19 in 24 hours

By David Royal

Lagos state on Sunday, recorded 70 new cases of COVID-19, the highest record in the state since the pandemic, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the state to 376.

Through its verified Twitter account on Sunday, NCDC said that As at 11:50 pm 19th April there are 627 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Lagos records another death, female, 83; total hits 14

86 cases were reported on Sunday night, and 70 out of the 86 cases were recorded in Lagos, 7 in FCT, 3 in Katsina, 3 in Akwa Ibom, 1 in Jigawa, 1 in Bauchi, 1 in Borno.

“Eighty-six new cases of #COVID19 have been reported; 70 in Lagos 7 in FCT 3 in Katsina 3 in Akwa Ibom 1 in Jigawa 1 in Bauchi 1 in Borno As at 11:50 pm 19th April there are 627 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Discharged: 170 Deaths: 21″

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!