The Lagos State Government said on Tuesday it plans to feed up to 100,000 youths daily, as part of the measures to cushion the effect of the extended lockdown in the state.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu stated this at a media briefing on the update of COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

The governor said his administration would continue to roll out various palliatives to cushion the inevitable and harsh economic effect of the lockdown on the citizens.

He said: “I am pleased today to announce additional palliatives for our citizens to further ameliorate the inconvenience occasioned by this extended lockdown.

“In the first instance, we will be rolling out measures. In the next couple of days, we will commence a daily ”Food Kitchen” programme, which will see us aim to feed about 100,000 people daily.

“This will largely target youths.

“We are identifying local food vendors who will pilot this programme, and ensure that the process of cooking and serving of the meals adhere strictly to public health guidelines.”

According to him, the government is also cleaning up its data from the various social registers to get a clean list of truly vulnerable and economically challenged persons to enable it to remit some cash to them.

The governor said the state government intends to do the cash transfers by the end of the week to a minimum of 250,000 indigent citizens.

He also disclosed that an order had been issued to the Police, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) and the Vehicle Inspector Officer (VIO) to release all impounded vehicles arrested for minor traffic offences from March 1 to date.

He said the directive took effect following the end of the initial lockdown.

Sanwo-Olu added: “I am also pleased to announce that all the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) who have taken the Lagos State Employment Trust Fund (LSETF) loans and other government programme loans will enjoy a three months moratorium.

"This will further help to cushion the effect of the lack of economic activities occasioned by the lockdown." (NAN)

Vanguard

