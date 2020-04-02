Lagos govt releases fresh 11 COVID-19 patients

Kindly Share This Story:

Lagos State government on Thursday confirmed the release of 11 patients, who have been receiving treatment for COVID-19 at the Infectious Disease Hospital, Yaba.

The state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who disclosed this on his Twitter handle – @jidesanwoolu – said the patients which include nine men and two women were discharged after their tests turned out negative.

He said: “The patients include two females and nine males. Their results came out negative in two rounds of tests. I want to use this opportunity to, once again, thank our frontline health workers and other professionals for their service.

“Let me reiterate that this is not the time to relax, but to maintain our vigilance because of the community infection that we are beginning to see. I assure you that in the end, we will hoist a flag of victory – with your cooperation and by the grace of the Almighty.”

The state government had previously discharged nine patients after they were certified medically fit by health authorities.

The latest development brought the number of coronavirus patients that had been discharged in the state to 20.

