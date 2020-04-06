Lagos govt confirms release of two more coronavirus patients

Kindly Share This Story:

Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday confirmed the discharge of additional two coronavirus patients from the Infectious Disease Hospital in Yaba.

Sanwo-Olu, who disclosed this while giving an update on the coronavirus situation in the state, said the two female patients were discharged after testing negative twice consecutively for the disease.

He said: “I have more great news for you from our Infectious Disease Hospital. Two more female patients have recovered fully, tested negative twice consecutively and have been discharged from the facility today.

“With the newly discharged patients, we now have a total of 31 people that have fully recovered from COVID19 in Lagos and discharged to join the community.

“We are full of appreciation to the frontline health workers working hard during this difficult time. Their successful strides in this war against COVID-19 bring us joy and hope. I, therefore, enjoin citizens to continue to listen and obey health advisories issued by our health experts as they coordinate resources to beat #COVID19.

“I have no doubt whatsoever that we have the upper hand in this war, we are winning and we will eventually win.”

It would be recalled that the state government had on Sunday announced the discharge of five more patients comprising two males and three females after they were certified medically fit by health workers in the state.

Vanguard

