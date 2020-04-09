Lagos First Lady disclaims fake Facebook accounts

Kindly Share This Story:

The Office of First Lady of Lagos State, Dr Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, says it has come to its notice of parody Facebook accounts opened in the name of the First Lady.

Mrs Olubukonla Nwonah, Assistant Director, Public Affairs, Office of Lagos State First Lady, said on Thursday that such parody Facebook accounts were being operated by some fraudulent individuals.

”They impersonate the first lady with the aim of deceiving unsuspecting members of the public.

”Please be informed that the First Lady of Lagos State, Dr (Mrs.) Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu does not operate or maintain ny personal account on Facebook.

”Her official account known as the Office Of Lagos State First Lady is operated by her Media Unit,” Nwonah said.

According to her, Facebook management and relevant security agencies have been notified of the fraudulent activities of the impostors behind the parody Facebook accounts.

She, therefore, urged the public to beware of the fraudsters.

