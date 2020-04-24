Lagos discharges 10, including 3 foreigners after COVID-19 recovery

Kindly Share This Story:

Victor Ogunyinka

It is not all gloom in Lagos State, the epicentre of COVID-19 in Nigeria as Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced that 10 more patients have fully recovered and have been discharged from isolation facilities.

Sanwo-Olu revealed that of the 10, three are females and the other seven males including foreigners.

In a short message of solidarity and encouragement to Lagosians, the governor reiterated that social distancing is still ket of steering clear of the disease and everybody should “stay at home.”

Sanwo-Olu said: “Even with the number of cases rising, we are happy to celebrate our success stories because they show that a positive #COVID19 case isn’t necessarily a case of doom and gloom. Today,10 patients; 3 females & 7 males including 3 foreigners have been discharged from our facilities

“We are encouraged by these discharged cases and the support we have received from the citizens of the state in the battle against #COVID19 but I urge us all not to relent because it is imperative that we win.

“Remember to practice great personal hygiene and join our #MaskUpLagos campaign by using a facemask whenever you are in public. Social distancing is still very key in stopping the spread and we must #StayHomeStaySafe to #SaveLives Together, we will beat #COVID19,” the governor said.

Vanguard

