Lagos confirms second death from Coronavirus in private hospital

As Nigeria confirmed cases rise to 224

By Chioma Obinna

The Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, yesterday announced 10 new cases of COVID-19 bringing the number of confirmed cases to 224.

This is coming as the Lagos State Government confirmed second death from coronavirus in a private hospital in the state.

Giving details of the 10 confirmed new cases, NCDC, explained that six were recorded in Lagos, two in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja and two in Edo.

The Centre stated that as at 11:15 am, 5th April, 224 confirmed cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Nigeria, 27 recovered and discharged with five deaths

“For a breakdown of cases by states- Lagos – 115, FCT- 45, Osun- 20, Oyo- 9, Akwa Ibom- 5, Ogun- 4, Edo- 9, Kaduna- 4, Bauchi- 6, Enugu- 2, Ekiti- 2, Rivers-1, Benue- 1, and Ondo- 1.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof Akin Abayomi has confirmed the death of a 36 year- old patient of COVID-19 in a private hospital in Lagos. The death of the patient now brings the number of death in Lagos to two.

Giving an update on the pandemic on his twitter handle-@Prof AkinAbayomi, the Commissioner also added that the state now has a total of 115 confirmed cases of coronavirus while 24 have fully recovered and discharged as at 4th of April 2020.

“We lost a #COVID19 patient; a 36 year old Nigerian, male who died in a private facility on 4th April 2020. Total numbers of #COVID19 patients who have died are now 2. One case was evacuated bringing total evacuated to 2,” he stated.

Abayomi further disclosed that to make the response more effective in the state, the state government is putting out forms to widen their response coverage with a view to tracking down COVID-19 patients in the community.

He urged Lagosians to provide accurate information as required in the form.

