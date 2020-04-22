Lacmon makes direct cash transfer to Abule Ado explosion victims

Kindly Share This Story:

Well-meaning individuals and Catholic Faithfuls continue to praise the efforts of the Lagos Archdiocesan Catholic Men Organisation who notwithstanding the Lockdown made Direct Cash Transfer donations on the 17th of April 2020 to Forty-One (41) Victims of the ill-fated explosion that rocked Abule Ado on the 15th of March 2020.

It will be recalled that on the 18th of March. the President of Lacmon Barrister Vincent Otiono led the Exco to St Joseph Catholic Church Abule Ado on a Condolence Visit to Commiserate with his affected members.

In his address during the Visit The President Vincent Otiono stated as thus : “My Dear brothers, I greet you in the name of Christ Our Leader.

Your pain is our pain. What affects you, affects us. We are united in Christ our Leader

Our creator knows the end from the beginning

It is true that we have lost brothers and properties. It is true that the way of lives of many families have been altered…

Your grief is our grief. We came to see and to be with you…for you to know that we stand with you

Our Lord that gave us the gift of life will give us courage and the window to overcome this monumental catastrophe

Courage my brothers, it in these dark paths of our lives that we should be motivated to seek refuge in Christ our Leader…”

The President who promised the victims some support to cushion the effects of their loss rallied its members to Launch A Relief Fund.

The President who was overwhelmed by the friendly, moral and Candid support he received from his members praised them for being their Brothers Keeper and for their unflinching show of love to people in Distress. A total sum of N2,250,000 was earmarked for the victims.

Barrister Otiono also thanked the Lacmon Chaplain Rev Fr Dr Daniel Nwankwo for his Spiritual Guidance as well as His Grace the Archbishop of Metropolitan Sea of Dr Alfred Adewale Martins Lagos for being a Pillar of Support to Lacmon. Lacmon is poised to continue focusing on its two main agenda thrust of the Administration which is Evangelism and Empowerment.

