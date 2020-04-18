Kyari’s death confirms COVID-19 not a Joke – Labour

Kindly Share This Story:

…Condoles FG, Family

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Organized Labor in Nigeria has said that Abba Kyari‘s death confirmed President Buhari’s admonition that COVID-19 remains ‘a life and death issue’ and not a joke”.

The Organized labour condoled with President Muhammadu Buhari on the death of his Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari.

In a statement signed by the former General Secretary of Textile Union and Vice President, Industrial Global Union, Comrade Issa Aremu , Labor described Kyari as a patriotic Nigerian.

The statement stressed that the former Chief of Staff would always be remembered for his support to Buhari’s government in its diversification and Industrialization

“The late Chief of Staff was pivotal to the historic Deep Offshore and Inland Basin Production Sharing Contract (PSC) Amendment Bill signed into law by President Buhari in November 2019.”

“Abba Kyari‘s death confirms President Buhari’s admonition that COVID-19 remains ‘a life and death issue’, and not a joke”.

“Nigerians should adhere to the guidelines of NCDC on physical distancing, personal and workplace hygiene,” he said.

