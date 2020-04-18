Kyari’s death, a monumental loss to the Nation — Sanwo-Olu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has described the death of Mallam Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, as shocking, painful and a monumental loss to the nation, Nigerians, the government of Maiduguri and the Kyari family.

Kyari, who died in the early hours of Saturday, has been buried in Abuja.

Sanwo-Olu, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, condoled with President Buhari and Nigerians on the demise.

According to Sanwo-Olu: ‘‘I received the sad news of the death of Mallam Abba Kyari, an astute public servant with a heavy heart. Mallam Kyari was a dedicated Nigerian, a deeply committed and patriotic citizen, who contributed remarkably to the smooth and successful running of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

“Kyari was a conscientious, competent, cerebral and outstanding administrator whose life traversed the fields of law, journalism, banking, and politics,’’

Sanwo-Olu noted that his death came at a time the country was desirous of more deeply patriotic individuals to contribute selflessly towards the development of the country.

The governor, therefore, urged President Buhari to take solace in the quality of life lived by Kyari and his exemplary contribution to the current administration.

He said: “As human beings, the death of a close ally will be painful and devastating, but we must always look back at the beautiful moments one shared with the deceased as well as the legacies left behind by such individual. Therefore, Mr. President should find comfort in the good works done by the late Kyari.”

Sanwo-Olu said the country and the immediate community of the deceased would remember him for many years to come.

The governor prayed to Almighty God to grant the soul of late Abba Kyari eternal rest and the family the grace to bear the irreparable loss.

