Kyari, symbol of loyalty, patriotism – Tajudeen Adefisoye

By Olayinka Ajayi

A member of the Federal House of Representatives, representing Idanre/Ifedore Federal Constituency, Tajudeen Adefisoyr, has described late President Muhamadu Buhari’s Chief of Staffs Mallam Abba Kyari, as one of the symbol of loyalty and patriotism.

Lamenting, Adefisoye said: “Mallam Kyari was a symbol of loyalty and patriotism. He died while on active duty to his father’s land. The man encapsulated hard work and commitment to duties.

“Nigeria and the presidency will definitely miss him. It is on record that he brought remarkable meticulousness and dignity to his job as the Chief of Staff to President Buhari. It is also instructive that Abba Kyari consistently placed national interests far and above any other pecuniary interests in the cause of his job until he breathed his last”.

Adefisoye however urged Nigerians to term with the reality of coronavirus and stick to all the prescribed preventive measures such as physical distancing, regular washing of hands with soap, use of hand sanitizers and stay at home if practicable.

