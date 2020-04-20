Kindly Share This Story:

By Adesina Wahab

President Muhamadu Buhari has been urged to accept the death of his Chief of Staff, Mallam Abba Kyari as an “act of God”. The Supreme Head, C & S Unification Church of Nigeria, His Most Eminence, Dr, Prophet Solomon Adegboyega Alao JP in his condolence message to the President issued in Lagos on Monday, noted that the late CoS would be remembered for his loyalty to the country and the President.

This is just as he advised the President to exercise patience and seek the face of God before appointing another CoS.

He said Kyari did his best for the country and prayed God to forgive his sins and grant him eternal rest.

While urging all Nigerians, irrespective of their creed or race to pray for nation’s leaders and health workers as they expose themselves everyday to fight Coronavirus, added that the death of Kyari should be a pointer to the fact that the virus is not a respecter of anybody and pleaded with Nigerians to obey all instructions against the spread of the virus.

The clergyman said it was unfortunate to note that some Nigerians were still doubting the reality of Covid-19 in the country.

In choosing another CoS, Prophet Alao also advised that religious or ethnic sentiment should not be a factor but a loyal and incorruptible Nigerian should be considered for the office.

He noted that one of the lessons Nigerian leaders should learn at this period was the urgent need to improve health facilities in the country and intensify campaign against the spread of the virus.

He said, “We are not just mourning Abba Kyari but all souls that we have lost to the pandemic. We pray for those in the hospital to come out alive and meet their families and I specifically urged all religious leaders to pray for President Buhari and all our leaders at this trying period.

“I also want to remind our polititicans of the ephemeral nature of things of this world. Kyari is now being remembered for his loyalty and honesty, what would they be remembered for. I met him last year during my visit to the President at the villa, I saw him as an unassuming gentleman with eagle eyes for details”.

Baba Alao also reiterated his advice to all his members to lock all churches and continue their fellowship with God in their various homes until further notice.

