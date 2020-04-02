Kwara begins fumigation of markets Thursday night

Kindly Share This Story:

By Demola Akinyemi – Ilorin

Kwara State Technical Committee on Corona Virus (COVID-19) will Thursday night begin fumigation of markets across the state.

According to the statement issued last night by Spokesman of the Committee Rafiu Ajakaye, the fumigation takes place between 7 p.m. and 11 p.m.

“Fumigation is slated to begin across seven markets tonight (Thursday). These markets are Baboko Market; Oja Oba Market; Mandate Market; Ipata Market; Kulende Market; Ago Market; and Yoruba road Market,” Rafiu Ajakaye, spokesman of the technical committee, said in a statement in Ilorin, the state capital,

The statement said the committee had earlier consulted with market leaders in the state on the measure.

The statement said, “The fumigation exercise will extend to other parts of the state in the coming days. It is part of the government’s holistic approach to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Kwara State and keep the people safe.

The government, meanwhile, has commended corporate organisations and private individuals who have also donated to the humanitarian cause — apart from the donors that had earlier been acknowledged.

It said,”The government hereby expresses its appreciation to various organisations and individuals who continue to donate to the efforts to keep Kwara people safe. Specifically, we commend Tuyil Pharmaceuticals Limited for donating N10m to the cause; Mr. Yusuf Ali (SAN) for donating N5m; the Head of Service and the Forum of Serving Permanent Secretaries in Kwara State for donating 40% of their March salary; the Forum of Retired Permanent Secretaries in Kwara State for giving us N500,000,” it stated.

“Similarly, we are grateful to HMA Medical Limited for donating N2m to the cause; Bioraj Pharmaceuticals for the gift of N1m; OFM Charity Foundation in collaboration with Yusuf Olaolu Ali Foundation which donated 2000 bottles of hand sanitisers to the government; Ambassador Yahaya Seriki for donating 720 bottles of sanitisers; and DIG Bolanta for lending his industrial sprayers for fumigation of markets.”

The statement also commended eight-year-old Akinduro Oluwapamilerin who donated his savings of N1,120 to the state government’s anti-COVID-19 campaign.

“The government is definitely impressed by this rare show of altruism, and is confident of Pamilerin becoming a leader of his generation,” it stated.

The government also commended individuals and corporate organisations who have agreed to channel their palliatives to the ward committees earlier announced by the subcommittee on palliatives, saying such measures would ensure social distancing and temperature measurement of beneficiaries, among other safety protocols.

