KWAM 1 opens up on alleged affair with Alaafin’s wife

By Benjamin Njoku

Fuji Maestro and Mayegun of Yorubaland, Alhaji Wasiu Ayinde Marshal, K1 De Ultimate, has denied having an intimate affair with Olori Ajoke, one of the wives of the Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III.

In a statement Thursday evening by Kunle Rasheed, KWAM 1’s media adviser, the musician denied the allegation and promised to take legal actions against the author of the allegation.

“Ordinarily, one would have waved off this allegation as one coming from the warped mind of one possibly numbed by high COVID-19 fever. But as known in these parts, a lie repeatedly told, has a way of transmuting to the truth.”

“Let me categorically state that the allegation is falsely concocted from the pit of hell by those whose aim is to drag to the mud, the name of K1 De Ultimate and ultimately that of the most revered kingdom in Yoruba land.

“These agents of Lucifer have continued in their warped delusions to see K1 go to the ground for being conferred with the title of Mayegun of Yoruba land,” Rasheed noted.

He, however, revealed that KWAM 1 will be seeking legal redress in court.

"The Alaafin's crime is the conferment of the honour, hence the grim plot to drag him down also.

Moreover, the highly respected Monarch and his Olori have both debunked the story as baseless and unfounded.

“For the records, as the Mayegun of Yorubaland, KWAM 1 is aware of the customs and traditions of the Yoruba and as such, can not put the culture and tradition of the Yorubaland to disrepute.

“Let me remind the rumour mongers that Nigeria has adequate laws to bring anyone who has embarked on character assassination of the innocent to book. The fans and the general public should be rest assured that we will legally seek redress for this allegation, Rasheed said.

