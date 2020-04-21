Kogi Election: Isa Ogohi justifies Wada’s primary school certificate

Kindly Share This Story:

Amidst controversies and court judgement surrounding the primary school certificate of PDP Governorship candidate, Engineer Musa Wada, a contemporary during his elementary school days, Isa Ogohi has appealed to the people of Kogi state to discountenance such unfounded allegations.

In a video coverage monitored on the ongoing impasse of certificate forgery of the PDP candidate in Kogi, the retired Naval officer confirmed how he was a year ahead of Engineer Musa Wada during their primary school days and left in 1972 then Kwara state, Alhaji Isah who attested to the certification of Wada at Primary School level in a video interview, said he was Wada’s senior at LEA Okura Olafia – Dekina, Dekina LGA, where he graduated in 1972 while Wada successfully passed out in 1973.

According to the retired Naval Officer, he was in Primary six (6) while the PDP’s candidate, Wada was in Primary five (5). He said he can stand to defend his junior, Wada, anywhere that he was a duly certified Primary School leaver.

To authenticate this claim, Alhaji Isah stated that one late Mr Augustin Ali Agama was the Headmaster who brought Musa Wada to the school while they were being schooled in Dekina.

Alhaji Isah who said the allegation against Wada not having a Primary School Certificate is laughable added that anyone who feels he was lying should contact his then Primary Seven (7) teacher, one Mr Sule who is still alive.

‘We were together in the primary school when Ali Agama brought Musa Wada into the school, he was in primary 5 while I was in primary 6’

‘I left in 1972 while Musa Wada left in 1973 and went straight to GSS Dekina to continue with his Secondary education. He was a brilliant student and a promising scholar as a ready to confront anybody that Musa Wada forged his Primary Education certificate’

He promised to follow the issue to anywhere and defend the primary school certificate acquired by Engineer Musa Wada in 1973.

This development has brought to limelight the political contrivance against PDP candidate in the last November 16 Kogi Governorship election, Engineer Musa Wada that his primary school result was forged.

